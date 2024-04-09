Gold has transformed into a lucrative revenue stream for Costco, where sales of the precious metal have surged to unprecedented levels, hitting an estimated $200 million per month. This remarkable growth comes on the heels of Costco's entry into the gold market in late 2023, signaling a significant shift in consumer behavior and investment preferences.

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the rapid acceleration in gold sales underscores the strong demand for the product, fueled by Costco's competitive pricing and reputation for reliability.

Edward Kelly, an equity analyst at Wells Fargo, told CNBC, "Our work suggests there has been significant interest given COST's aggressive pricing and high level of customer trust."

Since its debut, Costco's gold bars, made of nearly pure 24-karat gold, have been flying off the shelves, attracting both individual investors and institutional buyers. With gold prices soaring more than 13% in 2024 amid concerns over inflation and geopolitical instability, the appeal of the precious metal as a safe haven asset has never been stronger.

Costco's Chief Financial Officer, Richard Galanti, revealed that the company had sold over $100 million worth of gold bars in the prior quarter alone. The surge in sales has prompted Costco to expand its offerings, now including silver coins alongside gold bars.

"The accelerating frequency of Reddit posts, quick online sell-outs of product, and COST's robust monthly eComm sales suggests a sharp uptick in momentum since the launch," noted Kelly, highlighting the growing momentum behind Costco's gold sales.

Despite the staggering revenues generated by gold sales, there are challenges on the profitability front for Costco. While the top-line benefits are evident, the low profit margins associated with gold sales, coupled with additional cashback offers for executive members, pose constraints on bottom-line profitability.

However, amid economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, gold remains a prized asset for investors seeking stability and value preservation. Central banks, including China's People's Bank, have been avid buyers of gold, further fueling demand and driving up prices.

From geopolitical unrest to concerns over inflation, the factors driving gold's ascent are multifaceted. Investors are increasingly turning to gold as a hedge against economic volatility and geopolitical turmoil, further boosting demand for the precious metal.

As Costco continues to capitalize on the surging demand for gold, the company's expansion into the precious metals market underscores the enduring appeal of gold as a timeless investment choice. With gold sales reaching unprecedented levels, Costco is cementing its position as an unlikely but formidable player in the global gold market.