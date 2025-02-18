Only two passengers hurt when a Delta plane flipped while landing at a Toronto airport remained hospitalized on Tuesday morning.

The airline says 21 injured passengers were transported to hospitals after Monday's crash landing. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released.

All 80 people onboard the plane survived.

"Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved," said Delta CEO Ed Bastian. "We'll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them."

Delta says its teams continue to respond to the single-aircraft accident involving Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air.

Delta's incident response team deployed to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) Monday evening, including specially trained Delta Care Team representatives who provide support for customers, employees and their loved ones.

Members of Endeavor Air's leadership team are also on-site to provide support and ensure full cooperation with investigators.

Delta and Delta Connection flights have resumed at YYZ, however, two Delta flights are operating with larger aircraft to allow for greater arrival and departure capacity on Tuesday.

A travel waiver remains in effect on Delta for YYZ customers for travel through Feb. 20.

Endeavor Air Flight 4819 with 76 passengers and four crew was landing in the afternoon in Canada's largest metropolis, having flown from Minneapolis, the airline said.

No explanation of the cause of the accident, or how the plane ended up flipped with its wings clipped, has been provided.

"It's very early on. It's really important that we do not speculate. What we can say is the runway was dry and there was no crosswind conditions," said Todd Aitken, the airport's fire chief.

Dramatic images on local broadcasts and shared on social media showed people stumbling away from the upside-down CRJ-900 plane, shielding their faces from strong gusts of wind and blowing snow.

Fire crews appeared to douse the aircraft with water as smoke wafted from the fuselage and as passengers were still exiting the plane.

A massive snowstorm hit eastern Canada on Sunday. Strong winds and bone-chilling temperatures could still be felt in Toronto on Monday when airlines added flights to make up for weekend cancellations due to the storm.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board deployed a team of investigators to the site of the crash.

They will be assisted by the US Federal Aviation Administration, which also sent a team to the scene, according to US Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.