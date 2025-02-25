Lawmakers in the US House clashed over the GOP's 2025 budget plan, with New Mexico's Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury condemning the proposal as a "blueprint for suffering."

Stansbury slammed the Republican-backed resolution, accusing the party of enabling corporate greed at the expense of struggling families.

Stanbury: "We will not give them one single vote!" pic.twitter.com/wemFhKyzAh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 25, 2025

"This is not a budget resolution—this is a blueprint for suffering," she said. "These guys don't care how many people they hurt or how many families are going to suffer. It's about power and greed, and the GOP is enabling them."

Vowing that Democrats would not support the resolution, Stansbury declared, "We will not give them one single vote, and I will not be silenced because we will continue to fight."

The budget plan, which proposes $4.5 trillion in tax cuts and $2 trillion in cuts to federal spending, includes significant cuts to programs including Medicare, Medicaid and SNAP food assistance. Meanwhile, the bill allocates $110 billion for border security, $90 billion for Homeland Security programs, and adds $100 billion to the military budget. The bill aims to combine several pieces of legislation into "one big, beautiful bill," as requested by President Donald Trump.

Congress faces mounting pressure to address the national debt while balancing economic priorities. The resolution's fate remains uncertain as lawmakers continue to battle over its provisions.

Originally published by Latin Times.