Despite last month's ceasefire, Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians in Gaza City on Sunday, killing at least four.

A group of Palestinians was returning to their areas east of the Kuwait Roundabout near Gaza City when Israel Defense Forces (IDF) members opened fire, striking multiple people who were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Three Palestinians died from their injuries, according to Al Jazeera.

The Palestinians had allegedly approached the IDF tank stationed in a buffer zone on the outskirts of the city, according to the Times of Israel. They fire one warning shot before opening fire on the group.

"Israel's defense policy with Gaza is clear: Anyone who enters the buffer zone puts their life at risk," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

The IDF also killed an elderly woman in southern Gaza, according to reporting by Anadolu Agency, Turkey's state-run news agency.

Originally published on Latin Times