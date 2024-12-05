The Walt Disney Company announced a 33% increase in its dividend to $1.00 per share, up from $0.75.

The dividend will be dispensed in two installments of $0.50, with record dates on December 16, 2024, and June 24, 2025, and payable dates on January 16, 2025, and July 23, 2025, Disney announced.

CEO Bob Iger attributed the hike to Disney's strong financial performance, strategic improvements, and enhanced operational efficiency.

Iger said Disney is "operating from a renewed position of strength" so it can "increase the dividend for shareholders while continuing to invest for the future."

Disney reported $91.4 billion in annual revenue for 2024.

Last month it reported revenues were up 6% for its 4th quarter with $22.6 billion vs. $21.2 billion in the prior-year quarter.

It cited strong growth for its Disney+ streaming product and box office successes from Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine.