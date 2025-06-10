Donald Trump's reaction to a recent incident involving Greta Thunberg has sparked questions online about his stance on the activist's claims. While Thunberg states she was 'kidnapped' by Israeli forces, Trump dismissed the idea as unlikely and unnecessary - reflecting scepticism about her account.

Earlier this month, Greta Thunberg climbed aboard the aid vessel Madleen, part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, aiming to deliver supplies to Gaza. The ship, which has drawn global attention since it set off from Italy, was around 185 km away from its destination when it was intercepted early in the morning by Israeli navy units near Ashdod.

Israeli officials said they boarded the vessel after repeated warnings to turn back, citing the long-standing naval blockade of Gaza. At roughly 100 nautical miles from their destination, upon interception the ship was still in international waters.

Thunberg and other activists, including European Parliament member Rima Hassan, stated they were 'kidnapped' during the interception. In a prerecorded video, Thunberg stated she had been taken by Israeli forces while in international waters. Her supporters accused Israel of violating international law by confiscating aid supplies such as food, baby formula, and medical kits. Thunberg's comments added fuel to the ongoing controversy over Israel's actions in Gaza.

Trump's Response: Dismissing the Kidnapping Claim

When asked if he discussed Thunberg's situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump responded dismissively. He called Thunberg 'a strange person' and 'an angry person,' suggesting her behaviour was unbalanced. He then said, 'I think she has to go to an anger management class,' implying that, in his opinion, her emotional state was questionable.

The reporter pressed further, asking Trump if he believed Thunberg had been kidnapped. Trump shook his head and said, 'I think Israel has enough problems without kidnapping Greta.' This blunt remark indicates that Trump considers her kidnapping claim unlikely. He also implied that Israel's current difficulties are sufficient without adding accusations of kidnapping a young activist.

Context and Broader Implications

Israeli authorities insisted that everyone aboard the vessel was unharmed after the interception. From their accounts, they claim that they offered the activists food and water and assured their safe return to their home countries. The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed the passengers had been detained temporarily and would be repatriated. The flotilla organisers argued that their mission was peaceful and aimed at raising awareness of Gaza's humanitarian crisis, which has worsened dramatically since October.

Al Jazeera reports that over 54,000 Palestinians have died and over 125,000 have been wounded in the conflict since then, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health.

What Do the Public and Officials Say?

The Israeli Foreign Ministry dismissed the kidnapping claim, stating that all aboard the boat were fine and that the operation was lawful. Meanwhile, Thunberg posted a video on Instagram reiterating her stance that the world cannot remain silent while she described the situation as a 'livestream genocide'. Her supporters see her as a symbol of global solidarity, while critics question her accounts and motives.

Originally published on IBTimes UK