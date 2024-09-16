The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is on track to become the first trillionaire in 2027, according to the Informa Connect Academy's 2024 Trillion Dollar Club report.

Musk continues growing his net worth, which currently stands at $251 billion per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, by serving as the CEO of Tesla, an automotive and clean energy company he co-founded, SpaceX, a rocket and spacecraft manufacturer, and the CEO of X aka Twitter, which he purchased for $44 billion in 2022.

The report found that Musk's net worth grows at an average of 110% every year, making him the "clear favorite" to become a trillionaire by 2027.

Not far behind is Gautam Adani, the founder and chairman of the Adani Group, a multinational Indian conglomerate. His current net worth stands just short of $99 billion and grows at an average rate of 123% each year. The report estimates Adani will be a trillionaire by 2028.

Rounding out the top five are Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and Prajogo Pangestu, founder of the Indonesian conglomerate Barito Pacific Group, both of whom are expected to cross the trillionaire threshold in 2028, and Bernard Arnault, founder of multinational company LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton. He and his family are expected to become trillionaires by 2030.

The report also found that three of the current 30 women who are billionaires are expected to reach trillionaire status by 2050. They are Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, granddaughter of L'Oreal founder Eugène Schueller and current chairman of the family's holding company; Julia Koch, who inherited her husband, David Koch's, shares from Koch Industries; and Alice Walton, the sole daughter of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.