JD Vance Ironically Says Americans Won't Be 'Influenced By A Billionaire Celebrity'
He wasn't talking about Donald Trump but others connected the comment to the former president
JD Vance might not have noticed the possible irony of his word choice when he tried to downplay Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris for president.
In an appearance on Fox News Vance said, "I don't think that most Americans, whether they like her music or fans of hers or not, are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans."
Donald Trump has often bragged about how much money he has. During this week's debate, he claimed to have made billions of dollars.
Democrats have tried to tie his desire to cut taxes as a favor for the ultra-rich.
The official Harris campaign X account posted a clip of his comment.
Social media users were quick to jump on it.
One wrote: "He's right. We are not going to be influenced by trump, a celebrity who has never grocery shopped in his life and has had servants doing everything for him since the day he was born."
Another said: "Uhhh who's your running mate?"
"Lol...should we tell him or nah?" someone else posted.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Israeli Authors Tackle Trauma Of October 7 With Words
-
Campbell's Is Dropping The 'Soup' In Favor Of Snack Options
-
On Cuban Streets, Mid-century Icons Face Challenge From New Rides
-
UN Experts Call For Global System To Trace Critical Minerals
-
Great Wolf Lodge To Offer Suite Designed Around Divisive Candy Corn
-
Gen Z, Millennials Skipping Parenthood Over The Price Tag: Study
-
Raygun's Revenge: Lampooned Aussie Breakdancer Tops World Rankings
-
Catherine, Princess Of Wales Praised For Cancer Video
-
Centuries-old Swiss Sport Hornussen Swings Into Digital Age
-
Power Struggle: Serbia Eyes Nuclear Energy To Fuel Future