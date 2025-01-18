Elon Musk's controversial call to "Make Europe Great Again" (MEGA) has sparked widespread backlash from social media users who view the slogan as inflammatory.

On January 18, Musk posted on X that he was adding a new acronym to the cultural lexicon: "MEGA: Make Europe Great Again."

From MAGA to MEGA:



Make Europe Great Again! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2025

The phrase drew sharp criticism, as it mirrors language associated with Hungary's far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and coincides with ongoing scrutiny of X by the European Commission over its compliance with the Digital Services Act (DSA).

The DSA aims to ensure transparency and accountability in online platforms' algorithms, including X's content recommendation systems.

Musk's post, which has amassed over 51 million views, has triggered rebukes from social media users who see the slogan as a tone-deaf attempt to influence Europe's political and industrial narrative.

"Stay away from Europe, you have nothing to do with Europe," one user wrote.

"World doesn't need another influential person on a power trip," another quipped.

"You should actually spend some time in Europe so you could realize it is already great," another wrote.

The controversy around Musk's post unfolds as Europe seeks to assert its leadership in the tech and automotive sectors, with Musk's companies Tesla and SpaceX already holding significant stakes in the region.

Originally published by Latin Times