KEY POINTS Pat McAfee has grown his own name outside of the NFL as a sports media personality

The possibility of WWE being sold has McAfee wondering whether he is staying

Vince McMahon is reportedly asking for bids north of $9 billion for his pro wrestling empire

Pat McAfee has become a major force in the sports media scene since retiring from a widely successful NFL career as a punter and WWE fans are always looking forward to the next time that he is on commentary.

However, McAfee revealed in a long Twitter post that he is currently pondering on his WWE future, alongside his other business ventures, with the sale of the pro wrestling giant seemingly on the horizon.

"I love it, but they're allegedly gonna be sold. Who's buying them? Do I want to work [and] make money for those people?" McAfee wrote.

Rumors of a WWE sale have been floating around since early January with sources like Front Office Sports reporting that big names such as Amazon, Endeavor and, most notably, the Saudi Public Investment Fund planning to make a bid.

On January 10, then-WWE chairman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon announced that she would be resigning from her post in a shocking announcement with fans theorizing that it had something to do with the company being put up for sale.

But with regards to the Saudi Public Investment Fund being involved, WWE CEO Tony Khan told Bill Simmons on the latter's podcast that it was not true at all.

"What would make sense most for the company?' Which is why when that Saudi thing [came up]. Fake [story]. 100% fake. 100% made up, saying that there was an imminent transaction or whatever it was. Totally false," Khan said.

In that same regard, talks of WWE being sold did grow its legs when Bloomberg reported last Friday, February 18 that Vince McMahon, owner and recently reinstated board member, was looking north of $9 billion.

WWE being sold by McMahon, who resigned from his post as chairman, CEO and head of creative due to an alleged sexual misconduct case in the workplace, does seem to be an indicator that he is ready to call it quits.

As for the product, it remains to be seen whether WWE can continue on its current upwards trajectory in terms of storylines and on-screen product with a new owner at the helm.

Current head of creative Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) has been in the middle of WWE's Renaissance period in the eyes of many fans and he has earned their support thanks to the rejuvenated performances they are seeing from their superstars.

On the talents' side of things, a lot of uncertainty may rise depending on who ultimately ends up with the company.

McAfee began appearing on WWE programming in 2018 and has been a staple on the commentary table since alongside the occasional matches, wrestling the likes of Adam Cole (now with All Elite Wrestling), Baron Corbin and Austin Theory.

Fans have grown to love the energy that McAfee was bringing to the product thanks to his devil-may-care attitude combined with his charisma on the microphone, but his place in the company may also be up in the air depending on how the next ownership views what he brings to the table.

Despite the uncertainty of it all, WWE is going full speed ahead towards WrestleMania 39 on April 1 and 2 after a wildly successful Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this past weekend.