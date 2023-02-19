KEY POINTS The Elimination Chamber matches saw all 12 performers reach greater heights

Edge and Beth Phoenix's feud with The Judgment Day seems to have finally ended

The main event featuring Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn exceeded expectations

The final WWE pay-per-view before WrestleMania 39 brought together some storylines that fans can look forward to by then, but Elimination Chamber can definitely stand on its own as one of the most memorable events in recent memory.

Below are the full results from each match and some highlights that make them worth rewatching especially with a hot crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (No. 1 Contender for Raw Women's Championship)

As soon as two matches of the namesake's pay-per-view were announced, it was a lock for the women's match to be in the show opener and the decision was correct.

Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, hometown kid Natalya, Carmella and Asuka all had their moments to shine throughout the bout.

Rodriguez was showcased perfectly as a future main event player in the women's division as she played the role of a dominant powerhouse with her showcasing her raw power.

Cross leaned in fully to her unhinged character as she continued being a bother to every competitor, but no one shone brighter than Morgan.

Morgan went all-out to showcase her fighting heart as she took on every woman throughout her 17-minute performance.

WWE's faith in her appears to be solid despite not directly competing for any title in the meantime as her elimination came by way of a combined submission hold from Natalya and Asuka with the referee rendering her unable to compete.

However, Asuka was an unstoppable freak of nature after dominating the field and when it was all said and done, it was she who booked her spot after a strong showing from everyone involved.

Winner: Asuka challenges Bianca Belair for the Raw women's title at WrestleMania 39.

Grade: B. The only thing that prevented this bout from getting a higher grade was the quick succession of eliminations with about 45 seconds to a minute separating Morgan's elimination from that of Carmella.

Notable Moments:

Rodriguez rams Cross into the pods

Morgan's sunset flip powerbomb off the top of the pod

Asuka and Natalya's combo submission on Morgan

"Asuka's gonna kill you" chants came alive once again

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

As previously mentioned in the International Business Times' prediction piece for the event, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's third bout was going to be a hard-hitting affair and both men did just that.

Lesnar went on the offensive from the opening bell and while he was disqualified after hitting Lashley with a low blow as he could not break Lashley's "Hurt Lock" submission, the post-match shenanigans kept the fans engaged.

The "Beast Incarnate" took his frustrations out on referee Chad Patton with an F5 and did the same to Lashley on the commentator's table before leaving the arena with a smile on his face.

Winner: Bobby Lashley by disqualification.

Grade: C+. The shortness of the bout took away from the much-hyped encounter, but if this sets up Lesnar on a collision course with Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania, this result may be for the better.

Notable Moment:

Lesnar F5's Patton onto the broken commentator's table

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley) vs. Edge and Beth Phoenix

Edge and Beth Phoenix sought to settle the score with The Judgment Day entering Elimination Chamber and while fans have seen a lot of interactions between Edge and Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Phoenix did most of the work.

It was a great way to showcase a potential singles bout that will lead to Ripley getting even more of a rub from Phoenix down the road, but the finality of the bout may lead to an interesting next feud for The Judgment Day.

Lead commentator Michael Cole explicitly called out during Edge and Phoenix's combined finisher the "Shatter Machine" to which pro wrestling fans' ears surely perked up as it was the finishing maneuver of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) tag team stars FTR–better known as The Revival in WWE.

With rumors circulating that FTR may be heading back to their old stomping grounds, calling out the move as such when they could have brushed it off may be a sign of things to come.

Winner: Edge and Beth Phoenix by pinfall.

Grade: B. Enjoyable bout that appears to finally put an end to Edge's long-storied saga with The Judgment Day.

Notable Moments:

Edge's theme gets his countrymen singing it loudly

Crowd chants "[expletive] you, Dominic [Mysterio]"

Men's Elimination Chamber (United States Championship)

Despite the main event being the most-awaited bout on this card, the men's Chamber match for Austin Theory's United States Championship tore the house down and deserves the title of Match of the Night as it evoked memories of NXT's beloved "Black and Gold" era.

Much like the women's bout, the men were not willing to be outdone by the white-hot match waiting for the fans in the main event.

None of Theory, Johnny Gargano, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Montez Ford or Bronson Reed were booked as afterthoughts with all men shining in their own way.

Gargano brought out his bag of tricks in this bout as one-half of the starting participants alongside Rollins and what makes it interesting to see them share the ring together is that they have never done so in WWE up to that point since their time in the independent scene.

Despite the initial iffy crowd reactions for Reed, he was able to get them on his side because of his dominant showing and ability to bulldoze through his opponents.

His elimination came by way of a combined attack from Rollins, Gargano and Ford, with the latter delivering the frog splash to finally take him out of the contest.

If WWE fans are still searching for who their next big star is, they need to look no further than that of Ford.

As soon as he was released from his pod, Ford looked like he was shot out of a cannon as his infectious energy permeated the match and saw him flaunt his trademark athleticism.

Theory eventually retaining the title despite his tough competition was an easy outcome to pick before the match because WWE would love to have him gather momentum ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Winner: Austin Theory retains the US Championship.

Grade: A+. An all-around fun match that lasted for 31 minutes, WWE fans can go on multiple rewatches of this match alone and replay certain parts of it simply because of the awesome athleticism involved from all competitors.

Notable Moments:

Gargano and Rollins team up to beatdown Theory in one of the empty pods

Ford teased doing a "People's Elbow" on Theory

Theory lifts Bronson Reed for just a moment

Ford channels his inner Spider-Man with the spot of the night

Gargano does a hurricanrana on Rollins off the top of a pod

Logan Paul's interference confirms Rollins versus Paul at WrestleMania

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

It took Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn about five minutes before they locked up because of a raucous crowd hoping and praying to see the miracle of miracles happen: their hometown hero dethroning the "Tribal Chief".

For the better part of 32 minutes, Reigns and Zayn threw everything at each other including the kitchen sink.

Zayn's heart was on full display once again as he took Reigns' best shots but never stayed down for long with an electric crowd cheering him on.

Reigns felt the nuclear heat that Montreal had for him and it played perfectly into the match, with him feeding off the negative reactions being thrown his way.

The inevitable referee spot happened and allowed Jimmy Uso to land his shots in on Zayn, but the arrival of Jey Uso and the sudden spear on him by Zayn set up a potential crack in their relationship.

While many were hoping for Zayn to win, taking off the titles from him at the Elimination Chamber event would have dampened Reigns' run with the titles and Cody Rhodes being the one to potentially end it at WrestleMania makes too much sense.

Following a great match, the beatdown of Zayn commenced, but he would not be alone this time.

Kevin Owens came out to make the save and paralleling their moment at Survivor Series WarGames in November 2022, Owens offered up a beaten-down Reigns to Zayn for the final "Helluva Kick" and seemingly mended their relationship once again.

Because of everything that took place during the match and after it, Zayn and Owens were just propped up to be the undisputed tag team title challengers for The Usos at WrestleMania.

Triple H later gave Zayn the biggest vote of confidence that he could ever receive at this point in his career by comparing him to Mick Foley about how special of a performer he is - hinting at a possible run with the titles down the line.

As for Reigns, this bout solidified him as one of the best performers WWE has ever had in the modern era and the countdown is now on for his 900-plus day reign with the titles.

Grade: A+. Little more can be said of this bout that has taken captive of WWE fans' imaginations. All eyes are now set on Reigns versus Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

Notable Moments: