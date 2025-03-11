A Fox News reporter took a sharp jab at the Trump administration over the plummeting stock market, questioning whether anyone in the White House had "shorted the Dow" as the market continued its freefall.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has been in a steep decline, dropping over 1,000 points on Monday and closing at -890 amid growing fears of an impending recession.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump refused to rule out the possibility of an economic downturn, adding to investor anxiety. On Tuesday, market losses deepened as Trump escalated trade tensions with Canada, further rattling Wall Street, Mediaite reported.

Doocy: You're sure nobody here at the White House shorted the Dow?



Press Sec: No, I don't think so.



Doocy: But is there any concern here that it's gonna be harder to ask certain federal workers to retire if they look at their retirement accounts and they're getting rocked… pic.twitter.com/1GG64shWO4 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2025

During a White House press briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy pressed Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on the administration's handling of the economic crisis, sarcastically asking if officials had bet against the market.

"So you said that the Dow dropping and dropping and dropping is a period of transition," Doocy said. "You're sure nobody here at the White House shorted the Dow?"

Leavitt laughed off the remark and defended Trump's policies, insisting that his trade strategies would ultimately benefit American workers.

"No, I don't think so," Leavitt said.

"Okay," Doocy continued. "But is there any concern here that it's going to be harder to ask certain federal workers to retire if they look at their retirement accounts and they're getting rocked every day?"

"Well, I'm glad you brought up workers, because that's exactly who President Trump is looking out for with his America First trade policy and his America First economic agenda," Leavitt responded.

Despite her optimism, the ongoing market turmoil has intensified concerns over retirement savings and economic stability.

Originally published on Latin Times