France is warning President-elect Donald Trump over his threats for the U.S. to take over control of Greenland.

"We are a strong continent," France Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in an interview with France Inter radio.

"There is no question of the EU letting other nations in the world, whoever they may be, attack its sovereign borders," according to Deutsche Welle.

Leaders in Germany and France are letting the future Trump administration know that threats against the European Union (EU) will not be taken lightly.

While Barrot downplayed the idea of the United States invading Greenland, he was adamant about defending European sovereignty.

Steffen Hebestreit, a spokesperson for the German government also said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had "taken note" of Trump's comments.

Hebestreit emphasized that "borders must not be moved by force" and referenced international agreements like the United Nations Charter.

Scholz, after discussing Trump's remarks with other leaders of the European Union (EU) agreed that Trump's comments were incomprehensible.

Scholz said that the inviolability of borders is "fundamental international law," reported DW.

Since winning the presidential election, Trump has reignited his conversations about the U.S. controlling Greenland in a bid to have greater access to the Arctic.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump published a post that read, "I am hearing that the people of Greenland are "MAGA," Trump wrote. "My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump's incendiary comments caused King Frederik of Denmark to publicly announce that Greenland is not for sale.