Billionaire Elon Musk took to social media to express his support for President-elect Donald Trump's desire to buy Greenland after the President-elect's son, Donald Trump Jr., posted about his recent visit to the Danish territory.

Trump Jr. visited the capital of the territory, Nuuk, on Tuesday, posting to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his arrival.

"Greenland is beautiful!!!" he wrote.

Musk then took to X to respond to Trump Jr.'s post.

"If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome!" he wrote.

If the people of Greenland want to be part of America, which I hope they do, they would be most welcome! 🇺🇸 🇬🇱 https://t.co/lgzbVDpYOG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2025

President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in purchasing the island, stating his goals on his social media app, Truth Social.

"For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump wrote.

"Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom," responded the island's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, in a written comment.

Trump had similar aims of buying Greenland during his first presidential term, openly considering the idea in 2019. However, this was shut down by Greenland's Ministry of Foreign Affairs when the body posted a tweet stating that the island was not for sale.

"#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale," they wrote.

#Greenland is rich in valuable resources such as minerals, the purest water and ice, fish stocks, seafood, renewable energy and is a new frontier for adventure tourism. We're open for business, not for sale❄️🗻🐳🦐🇬🇱 learn more about Greenland on: https://t.co/WulOi3beIC — Greenland MFA 🇬🇱 (@GreenlandMFA) August 16, 2019

Ahead of his son's visit to Greenland, Trump took to Truth Social to announce Trump Jr.'s departure for the island and reiterate his interest in making Greenland a part of the United States.

"I am hearing that the people of Greenland are "MAGA." My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights," he wrote on Truth Social.

"Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!" he continued.

