Budget airline Frontier Airlines is moving upscale by offering first class seating and enhanced loyalty benefits for 2025.

The airline, known for its ultra-low-cost model, announced it will transform the first two rows of the aircraft into first class seating. It plans to offer them late in 2025 but an exact date when tickets would be available for purchase was not announced.

It said it will offer free upgrades for Elite Gold members and above including upgrades into first class seating.

Starting next year, Platinum and Diamond Elite members can enjoy unlimited free companion travel.

Customers can also use Frontier Miles for baggage and seat bundles, not just limited to airfare rewards.

Elite loyalty members will benefit from free upgrades, family pooling, priority boarding and more, according to the airlines.

It says it is making it easier for its passengers to obtain Elite status, by offering accelerated pathways through flights or credit card use.

"We've listened to customers, and they want more - more premium options, like first class seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare," CEO Barry Biffle said.

"These changes represent an exciting new chapter in our transformation into The New Frontier."

Two years ago, Frontier Airlines eliminated its customer service call center and transitioned to only online, mobile and text support to lower costs.