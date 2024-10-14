A Frontier Airlines flight from San Diego to Las Vegas was disrupted by a bizarre incident involving a passenger who claimed to be a "sovereign ruler" and "president of this whole goddamn country." The unidentified woman erupted into a profanity-laced tirade after realizing she had left her phone at the gate.

The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok, unfolded as the plane was preparing for takeoff. The woman demanded that the pilot turn back to allow her to retrieve her phone, going so far as to claim she was a "president" with authority over the entire country.

Her expletive-filled outburst was directed at both the flight attendants and other passengers.

"If I was white and in a suit, you would stop the plane," she shouted at a flight attendant, accusing the crew of racial discrimination. "Laugh now, I am the president of this whole goddamn country. Watch, see the f—ing TV news."

The passenger's tirade escalated as she accused the airline staff of mishandling her request, stating, "You had enough time to stop, tell the pilot to not go. You just released him from the bay. I saw it out the window. I know it was in my heart."

Her outburst didn't end with demands for her phone. She also bizarrely claimed to be an "affirmed sovereign ruler here in the government" and asserted, "Seven continents I own." Her declarations left many passengers stunned as the incident played out in front of a silent audience.

As the woman continued her rant, she turned her anger toward the passengers who were recording and watching her meltdown. "Keep laughing, watch what happens. You'll be expired just like your battery on your watch," she snapped at a fellow traveler. Her outbursts included a variety of strange and disjointed remarks that left other passengers puzzled.

The TikTok video, captioned "Lady goes crazy on Frontier flight," quickly gained traction, amassing over 400,000 views by Monday morning. The incident drew widespread attention on social media, with viewers reacting to the woman's unusual behavior and her claims of sovereignty.

It's unclear whether the disruptive passenger was removed from the flight or if her behavior led to any delays in departure. Frontier Airlines has not yet commented on the incident or whether the woman faced any consequences for her actions.