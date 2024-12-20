Tech billionaire Elon Musk is stirring up political trouble in the U.S. and abroad after he endorsed Germany's far-right political party in a late-night tweet on Thursday.

"Only the AfD can save Germany," Musk wrote in an X post, responding to a video slamming Friedrich Merz, the 69-year-old leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party, for refusing to meet with leaders from the Alternative for Germany party.

Merz is positioned to take over as chancellor after Olaf Scholz lost a vote of no confidence earlier this week.

As for Musk's endorsement, the AfD party runs on a xenophobic and anti-Muslim platform, and it further stirred up controversy when it was revealed members of the party met with neo-Nazis to discuss mass deportation of immigrants, according to Vox.

Elmar Brok, the German former member of the European Parliament, has harsh words for Musk, calling his endorsement "the world domination fantasies of the American tech kings."

Chancellor Scholz also waded into the conversation.

"We have freedom of speech here. That also applies to multimillionaires. Freedom of speech also means that you're able to say things that aren't right and do not contain good political advice," he said during a press conference, alluding to Musk's X post, according to reporting by The Guardian.

Germany's Health Minister Karl Lauterbach further condemned Musk, labeling his attempt to influence the country's politics a week before its snap election "undignified and highly problematic," the Guardian reported.

Social media users shared the politicians' outrage.

"The AfD is Germany's neo-Nazi party. They are anti-immigration, anti-EU, and unapologetically pro-Putin. The German courts have labeled the entire party extremist. Elon Musk has gone fully mask off," X user @stealthygeek wrote in an X post.

"The AfD supports mass deportation of non-ethnic Germans — including German citizens — and pro-Nazi anti-Semitic policies and propaganda, including calling the Holocaust a "myth," another X user noted.

"The AfD, the German far right political party, endorsed by Elon Musk is anti-American according to its manifesto on foreign policy. A little more history and a little less physics would have helped Musk to understand that he's playing with fire," another user added.

Despite its radical views, the party continues growing in popularity. It became the first far-right party to win a state election in the country since the Nazi era, CNN reported.

Originally published by Latin Times