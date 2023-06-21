Global CO2 Emissions Rose To New All-Time High In 2022 - IBT Graphics
Global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from energy combustion and industrial processes 0.9% (321 metric tons) rose overall in 2022 to a new all-time high of more than 36.8 gigatons, according to a report by the International Energy Agency in March.
CO2 emissions from energy combustion rose by 1.3% (423 mt), while emissions from industrial processes reduced by 102 mt in 2022. The emissions were below global GDP growth (+3.2%) last year. At the regional level, CO2 emissions surged in North America and Asia (except China) to surpass the reductions achieved in Europe and China. U.S. emissions increased by 0.8% (or 36 mt) to 4.7 gt last year, showing a slower growth compared to 2021's boost.
Last year's CO2 emissions from energy combustion and industrial process also accounted for 89% of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced energy demand, emissions declined by more than 5% in 2022. As energy use increased in 2021, emissions returned to pre-pandemic levels and grew over 6% in line with efforts to improve economic stimulus.
