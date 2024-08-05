Global Stock Selloff Continues As Markets Enter Correction Phase
The global market correction continued Monday following Friday's sneak preview as investors sought to sell off falling stocks following negative economic data about the U.S. economy.
After European markets tanked and all three major U.S. indices saw significant drops during pre-market trading, the selloff ramped up after markets opened on Wall Street.
As of 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down over 1,000 points (2.54%) at 38,729. The Nasdaq Composite was down 694 points (4.14%) and the S&P 500 lost 169 points (3.17%).
The selloff comes after the Commerce Department dropped bad data about unemployment figures, raising concerns that the U.S. labor market could drag the economy into a recession.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
American Noah Lyles Wins Men's Olympic 100m Gold
-
Wall Street Tumbles As Dow Drops Over 600 Points Amid Economic Uncertainty
-
Senate Republicans Block $78B Tax Cut Package Aimed At Businesses, Low-Income Families
-
Deep Sea Mining Opponents Hope To Score Regulatory Win
-
Freed Russian Dissidents Bittersweet On Historic Swap
-
After Haniyeh's Killing, Who Will Lead Hamas?
-
Boeing Names New CEO As It Reports Hefty Loss
-
In World First, EU's Sweeping AI Law Enters Into Force
-
How The Russia Swap Happened: Secret Talks, A Hitman, And Biden's Fateful Call
-
The CIA Created Bitcoin? Tucker Carlson Divides Crypto Community In Latest Claim