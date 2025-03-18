General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for over 90,000 vehicles due to a serious transmission defect that could potentially increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects certain 2020-2021 Cadillac CT4, 2020-2021 Cadillac CT5, 2019-2020 Cadillac CT6, and 2020-2022 Chevrolet Camaro models equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The issue arises from the transmission control valve, which may suffer excessive wear over time.

This wear can lead to harsh shifting and, in rare cases, a momentary lock-up of the vehicle's front wheels while in motion.

A sudden wheel lock-up could increase the risk of a crash, as the vehicle would unexpectedly lose traction.

GM stated that this recall specifically applies to vehicles equipped with the 10-speed transmission and that other models with different transmission types are not affected, NY Post said.

The automaker also emphasized that customer safety is its top priority, adding that it is actively working on a solution through a software update.

While GM has received reports of at least one possible accident linked to the defect, no injuries have been reported.

The software update will monitor the wear on the transmission control valve and alert the vehicle's system if excessive wear is detected. If a problem is identified, the system will shift the transmission into fifth gear until the next key cycle, preventing further damage or the possibility of a lock-up.

Free Transmission Software Update Available for Affected GM Models

Dealers will install the necessary transmission control module software free of charge to all affected vehicles.

According to LS1Tech, owners of the affected models will begin receiving notification letters from GM starting on April 21, 2025.

The software update will be available at no cost to vehicle owners at participating GM dealerships.

In addition to this recall, GM has already incorporated updated transmission control software in the production of 2021 Cadillac CT6, 2022 Cadillac CT4 and CT5, and 2023 Chevrolet Camaro models, addressing the issue for future vehicles.

GM first became aware of the problem in late 2024 after reports from drivers of delayed transmission engagement when shifting from Park to Reverse or Drive.

By December 2024, GM had identified over 100 field reports related to this issue and began its investigation.

The company decided to issue the recall in February 2025 after concluding that the problem could lead to dangerous driving conditions.

For affected owners, it is important to act quickly to address this recall. They are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their local GM dealership to have the software update installed as soon as possible.

For more information or to verify if their vehicle is affected, owners can visit GM's official recall website.

