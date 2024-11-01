Google Maps is becoming smarter with addition of Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) tool into its digital maps service to enhance user experience through personalized suggestions and improved navigation.

Google unveiled a major overhaul of its 20-year-old Google Maps on Thursday, announcing plans to integrate AI technology that has already proven successful in its search engine, according to a blogpost by Miriam Daniel VP & GM, Google Maps.

The makeover, powered by Google's conversational AI platform Gemini, will encompass advanced AI-driven features for U.S. consumers to explore new places and experience a lesser output time. Additionally, the platform's navigation time will also be enhanced, providing motorists with crucial details such as lane guidance to ensure a smoother journey.

The AI upgrade will effectively improve user experience and help gain Google Maps a competitive edge, reported the Associated Press.

Google Maps, which has reached 2 billion monthly users globally, said the AI bot will tap straight into the years-old database to come up with queries related to entertainment spots like bars and restaurants that the users may have. The new features will also provide details about parking options plus provide walking directions for a user to check after departing the car.

"We are entering a new era of maps," Miriam Daniel, general manager of Google Maps, told reporters Wednesday during a preview of the features presented in Palo Alto, California. "We are transforming how you navigate and explore the world."

Google Maps now incorporates detailed imagery, providing enhanced clarity for navigating turns while driving.

Further, starting this week, Google Maps' Immersive View for places will expand to 150 cities globally, including in places like Brussels, Kyoto and Frankfurt.

"Immersive View for routes is also getting new details. Now, we'll tell you where to park and highlight if you'll encounter things like a complex turn along your route so you can be prepared. This update starts rolling out this week on Android and iOS wherever Immersive View for routes is available," Google's blogpost added.

By allowing outside developers to use its AI-powered Gemini technology, Google Maps is transforming its platform. With this change, third-party developers may now utilize Google Maps' language models to ask targeted inquiries about locations, like restaurants or apartments, and get immediate responses.

To guarantee accuracy, Google has put in place a stringent fact-checking procedure called "grounding." This capability will first be tested, opening the door for improved user experiences and creative Google Maps connections.