Ray Kurzweil has been an oracle for AI for several decades and is back with a new book, "The Singularity Is Nearer." In it, he predicts AI will hit human-level smarts by 2029 and that humans and machines will merge by 2045.

"We are going to expand intelligence a millionfold by 2045," Kurzweil claims, suggesting that this merger will deepen our awareness and consciousness.

Ray Kurzweil: Merging Humans and AI

Kurzweil's AI "optimism "rides on the rocket of exploding computing power, otherwise known as Moore's Law.

Moore's Law foresaw the exponential surge in semiconductor tech—an anomaly. Visualize your car's mpg doubling every five years, rocketing from 5 mpg in 1950 to an insane 81,920 mpg by 2020.

On the fintech front, one dollar now nets you 600 trillion times the computational heft it did when GPS was born. This rapid leap, he says, paves the way for transformative shifts in fields from medicine to manufacturing.

"As AI unlocks unprecedented material abundance across countless areas," Kurzweil writes, "the struggle for physical survival will fade into history."

Kurzweil acknowledges the dangers of advanced AI, but he's still betting on its upside. In his head he pictures 3D printers spitting out endless clothing and housing, while AI reshapes healthcare with revolutionary treatments. He's banking on a brighter future.

Critics and Ethical Concerns From Ray Kurzweil

Not everyone buys Kurzweil's bright AI future. Skeptic like Geoffrey Hinton, Yuval Noah Harari and Elon Musk argue he's too optimistic, particularly about the fair spread of tech benefits.

They flag serious concerns over AI safety and ethics like these:

Open source regulation: If AI falls to corporate greed, it's another century of servitude.

If AI falls to corporate greed, it's another century of servitude. Authorship and intellectual property : Corporations will fight for their claims, but what about the rest of us?

: Corporations will fight for their claims, but what about the rest of us? Video card prices: They could spike like crazy (Nvidia is the most valuable company ever), but high demand might push mass production and lower costs.

Historian Yuval Noah Harari fears we'll lose our human agency to AI, while Russell and Gebru push for strict safety and ethical guidelines to steer AI development.

It's all necessary if Kurzweil has a shot of being right, as he has about AI in the past.

Final Thought

As Kurzweil's Singularity inches closer, so does the race for effective AI regulation.

States and local governments are drafting rules to ensure AI systems are transparent, fair, accountable, and private. In 2024, 429 AI-related bills flooded state legislatures.

We can only hope the human spirit can flourish in this new era we are entering.

"Biology is a software process. Our bodies are made up of trillions of cells, each governed by this process. You and I are walking around with outdated software running in our bodies, which evolved in a very different era." - Ray Kurzweil