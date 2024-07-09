Rumors are swirling that digital currencies might make their debut in Grand Theft Auto 6, and the gaming and crypto worlds are on fire.

Well, maybe only one of those worlds, as we're certain that gamers hate cryptocurrency.

Though unconfirmed, the buzz started with a viral tweet from Crypto Twitter's "Gordon," who has nearly half a million followers.

He claimed GTA 6 will include Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether payments.

The tweet, paired with a fake game trailer, so that's not helping, exploded—over 500,000 views in no time, showing just how hungry fans are for any GTA 6 news.

GTA 6: Potential for Satirical Commentary

The idea of cryptocurrencies in GTA 6 seems fitting. The series' signature satire could have a field day with digital currencies, whether making fun of the many, many scams or the crypto bros. Heck, we'd settle for a Dogecoin, too.

It can't be any worse than CumRocket.

There is the idea that integrating Bitcoin or Ethereum would add new layers to gameplay, deepening the game's economic systems but we doubt Rockstar has that in mind.

A game like GTA 6 can't afford to be crypto's guinea pig, though a wink or nod like Michael Caine at the end of Dark Knight Rises would be cool.

As it stands Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have kept their lips sealed about the new Grand Theft Auto.

So far, trailers and promos are gameplay and crypto-free, keeping these rumors speculative at best.

Take-Two's Blockchain Interests

Believe it or not, Take-Two Interactive has dipped its toes into blockchain when it acquired Zynga in early 2022.

CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at "Web3 opportunities," and Zynga followed up with an Ethereum-based game, Sugartown.

But Rockstar Games has shown a different attitude under the same corporate umbrella. In late 2022, they cracked down on unauthorized crypto and NFT use in GTA 5 servers, signaling a more cautious stance.

The Road Ahead for GTA 6

GTA 6 will be released around November 2025, which should line up with the peak of the four-year liquidity cycle.

It's the most anticipated entertainment product of all time. From a macro perspective, it wouldn't make financial sense to release it any other time.

We're not giving financial advice, nor do we ever, but I'll be eyeing some Take-Two stock when those GTA 6 gameplay trailers drop.

This game will be wild; honestly, we can't wait to play it.