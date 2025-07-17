In what's now officially the longest vote in the history of the U.S. House of Representatives, lawmakers stalled for over seven hours and 24 minutes Wednesday night over a cryptocurrency rule vote that nearly imploded under GOP infighting.

At stake: a trio of major crypto bills, led by the controversial GENIUS Act, which would mandate that all stablecoins be backed 1:1 with verifiable reserves. For a moment, the entire U.S. crypto legislative agenda teetered on the edge, and with it, the current crypto bull run.

Speaker Johnson Scrambles as GOP Divides Over Stablecoin Rules

Ten Republican holdouts refused to back the rule package, forcing Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) into hours of behind-the-scenes negotiations to keep the agenda intact. The rebellion included Reps. Chip Roy (R-Texas) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), along with House Financial Services Vice Chair Bill Huizenga (R-Mich.), whose initial "no" vote sent shockwaves through GOP leadership.

"This is about more than crypto. It's about whether the House always has to bow to the Senate,"

– Senior Republican aide to FOX News

Despite the chaos, the GENIUS Act ultimately passed and is now heading toward President Donald Trump, who has already pledged to sign it into law. But for markets, the bigger prize remains the CLARITY Act, a bill that would provide comprehensive legal guardrails for digital assets and institutional crypto adoption.

If the CLARITY Act doesn't pass soon, many analysts believe it could halt the momentum behind the current bull market, especially with institutional capital sitting on the sidelines.

