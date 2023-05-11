KEY POINTS Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder bounced back from their recent pair of losses

Carl Froch does not believe Joshua's defense can outlast Wilder's offense

"Wilder will get to him," Froch says in a recent interview

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are slowly working their way back to regaining their status as heavyweight stars in the world of boxing, and many fans are hoping that they will finally fight soon.

With such optimism from the fanbase, British boxing legend and former multiple super-middleweight titleholder Carl Froch believes it will be a one-sided affair during an interview with Sporting Post.

"I think Deontay Wilder beats Anthony Joshua in a round one knockout, because Wilder knows that AJ (Joshua) is gun-shy now. He knows he tries to box behind his jab, he knows he will maneuver to try and keep safe. But Wilder will get to him," Froch was quoted to have declared.

"In three minutes, Wilder will line him up and get to him with a shot, so that fight could be over as early as round one. AJ has been fighting gun-shy now since the Andy Ruiz fight, where he chinned him,"

Froch would later go on to mention how "AJ" used his above-average mobility for a heavyweight to get redemption on Andy Ruiz after being beaten via TKO, but he failed to implement the same strategy against Oleksandr Usyk in their two bouts.

Following the Usyk rematch in August 2022, Joshua would take a few months off to work on his skills before February 2023 came around and it was revealed that he would be fighting Jermaine Franklin on April 1.

Joshua won the bout by unanimous decision after relying heavily on his jab to perfectly set up power punches with his right hand.

As for Wilder, boxing fans saw him back inside the ring in October 2022 against Robert Helenius–a year since he was beaten by Tyson Fury by knockout in the 11th round of their rematch.

"The Bronze Bomber" only needed one round to put away Helenius as he landed a crushing right hand that sent "The Nordic Nightmare" to dreamland with his eyes wide open as commentators declared that "Deontay Wilder is back" over the broadcast.

A fight with Joshua could potentially be used as a title eliminator for the heavyweight belts–four of which are currently held by Usyk while the WBC title remains with Fury.

Froch mentioned that while he is not really counting out Joshua in this matter, it is more so a case of Wilder's brawler-like offense overcoming Joshua's more boxing-oriented style.

"The Cobra" also had the following to say with regards to Joshua still fighting and what really does drive him to continue boxing despite his fellow Briton claiming that he does it for the money.

"AJ (Anthony Joshua) has had a fantastic career financially, but maybe it niggles him that he's probably got no real legacy. He's not in the Hall of Fame, unlike the Cobra! Not to have a dig at him but you have to look at yourself as a fighter and ask, why am I in the game?" Froch asked.

"Am I in the game to make a fortune? Of course, I am if I can do it and be one of the lucky ones, one of the few who get out of the game financially free with their health intact and he's done that."

At this rate, only time plus a handful of luck will determine whether the pair even get together between the ropes.