The leader of the Lebanon branch of Hamas was killed in an air strike by Israeli forces.

The Israeli Defense Forces said Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin was "eliminated in a precise IAF strike."

The group released a statement saying he died in a strike on his home in the Al-Buss camp near the city of Tyre.

The Lebanese National News Agency had reported earlier about an air strike on the refugee camp.

Hamas said he was killed with his wife, son and daughter, the Daily Mail reported, adding that called it a "terrorist and criminal assassination."

The killing took place days after Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed a massive air attack in Beirut.

Israel claimed that Sherif was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives, as well as Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons.

It noted that along with his terrorist activities, Sherif was the head of the UNRWA Teachers Union in Lebanon.

🔴 Fateh Sherif, Head of the Lebanon Branch in the Hamas terrorist organization, was eliminated in a precise IAF strike.



Sherif was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives, as well as Hamas’ efforts in Lebanon to recruit… pic.twitter.com/nEwIdOnp6o — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 30, 2024

While Hamas is based in Gaza, it has operations in Lebanon. Like Hezbollah, Hamas receives military assistance from Iranian funding.