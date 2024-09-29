The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Sunday that the military has eliminated Nabil Kaouk, a high-ranking member of Hezbollah, in another attack on Lebanon.

Although Hezbollah has not officially confirmed Kaouk's death, since Saturday, the organization's supporters have been sharing condolence messages on social media platforms, reported Reuters.

Kaouk's death is a further blow to Hezbollah's leadership, already decimated from a relentless Israeli assassination campaign. Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was reportedly one of those being considered to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Friday, as the head of Hezbollah.

Israel persisted with numerous airstrikes on Lebanon overnight and into the early morning hours. The Israel Defense Forces reported that the strikes targeted Hezbollah positions, including at launchers directed at Israeli territory.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, over 1,000 individuals have died and around 6,000 have been injured during the last two weeks of heavy Israeli bombardment.

At the same time, two U.S. officials told ABC News late Saturday that small-scale Israeli ground operations or "border movements" aimed at attacking Hezbollah positions near the border had either started or were about to commence.

Hezbollah's cross-border fire persists, even following the deaths of many of its top commanders.

On Sunday, the IDF noted that approximately eight projectiles struck northern Israel, landing in open areas. Moreover, an Israeli warship intercepted a drone that was heading toward the country's territory in the Red Sea, as reported by the IDF on X.

Meanwhile, The UN World Food Programme (WFP) announced that it has initiated an emergency operation to supply food to as many as 1 million people impacted by the conflict in Lebanon.

"The further escalation of the conflict this weekend highlights the urgent need for humanitarian assistance," the WFP stated in a post on X.

#Lebanon: WFP has been providing assistance from day one of the crisis.



Further escalation of the conflict this weekend underscores the need for urgent humanitarian response.



We call on the international community to mobilize resources & support for these critical operations. — World Food Programme (@WFP) September 29, 2024

Earlier, President Joe Biden referred to the death of Nasrallah as "a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis, and Lebanese civilians." He reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Israel's right to defend itself against Iran-backed terrorist organizations and stated that the US military presence in the region would be enhanced.

Vice President Kamala Harris described Nasrallah as a "terrorist with American blood on his hands," reiterating her strong support for Israel's right to defend itself against Iran and its affiliated groups, specifically mentioning Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Prominent Republican members of the House of Representatives expressed their approval of the end of Nasrallah's "reign of bloodshed, oppression, and terror," labeling him as one of the world's most ruthless terrorists and emphasizing the importance of his death for regional stability and security.