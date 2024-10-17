Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas, was allegedly carrying candy stolen from a humanitarian aid package at the time of his death.

The IDF found Mentos candy, weapons and cash near Sinwar's body.

פריטי אמל"ח, כסף מזומן ומנטוס שנכנס לרצועה כחלק מהסיוע ההומניטרי - אלו הפריטים שנמצאו ליד גופת סינוואר.@amit_segal pic.twitter.com/FbtrhHcnLZ — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) October 17, 2024

A lighter and a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) employee identification card was also found near his corpse, according to images shared by N12 on X.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that they killed Sinwar in a recent operation in the Gaza Strip.

The military apparently ran into him and was not on a direct mission to target him.

The official X account of the Israeli government said that "three terrorists were eliminated" during IDF operations.

The IDF later posted: "Eliminated: Yahya Sinwar."

After a career in the shadows, spent in Israeli prisons and the internal security apparatus of Hamas, Yahya Sinwar emerged as the leader of the Palestinian group after helping ignite a full-blown war that has engulfed the region.

Sinwar is among the Hamas leaders accused of masterminding the group's attack on Israel on October 7 last year, and is said to have been hiding in a network of tunnels the militants built under Gaza.

Sinwar was the head of Hamas in Gaza during the October 7 attack but rose to become the group's overall leader in August after the killing of political chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of more than 1,200 people in Israel.