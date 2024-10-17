The families of 101 still believed to be held hostage in Gaza expressed concern about retribution against their loved ones after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is believed to have killed Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas.

The organization that represents the families of the abductees released a statement saying: "While acknowledging the significant achievement, the families of the hostages express grave concern for the fate of 101 men, women and children, still held captive by Hamas, and urge leveraging this major achievement into an immediate deal to secure hostages' return."

The group went on to call for an immediate deal to secure the return of the hostages.

"We call on the Israeli government, world leaders, and mediating countries to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic one by pursuing an immediate agreement for the release of all 101 hostages: the living for rehabilitation and the murdered for proper burial."

In an interview with Maariv, Daniel Lifshitz, the son of Oded Lifshitz, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, expressed concern for the hostages who were kidnapped by Hamas.

"The absolute victory will be the return of the abductees," he said.

Lifshitz is concerned about the effect Sinwar's death will have on the Israeli hostages.

"Israel needs to act now, the highest importance right now after the assassination of Sinwar must be the safety of the abductees, that is, reaching a quick deal," he said.

While Lifshitz expressed satisfaction with the death of Sinwar, he pleaded to the Israeli government to focus on the return of the hostages.

"There is no person in the State of Israel, and certainly not from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who would like to see Sinwar among the living," he said. "The absolute victory will be the return of the kidnapped. The only assessment that should be in the cabinet is how we now bring [back] the abductees if Sinwar is eliminated."

But he does think it'll encourage Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to make an agreement.

"I see this as a positive development and I see that in the end, in my opinion, Netanyahu saw the elimination of Sinwar as his absolute victory. And I think now he needs to and the only thing he has to do is reach an agreement."

The families of Matan Benny, another Israeli hostage, also spoke about the importance of the government focusing on their return.

"[...] The lives of Matan Benny and the other abductees are in tangible danger," Elinav Tsangauk, Benny's mother, said in a video posted on social media. "Netanyahu, don't bury the abductees. Now, go to the mediators and the public and launch a new Israeli initiative. My time and the other abductees in the tunnels are running out of time. You got the picture of victory. Now bring a deal."

The families agreed that the Israeli government should leverage their momentum to make a negotiation for the return of the 101 hostages.

Israel invaded the Gaza Strip shortly after Hamas gunmen poured into Israel in a surprise attack on Oct. 14, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and kidnapping hundreds more back into Gaza.