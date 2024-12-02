Hezbollah Fires 2 Missiles At Israel In Cease Fire Violation: IDF
Har Dov is located in the mountainous border region of Israel and Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces says Hezbollah fired two projectiles towards the area of Har Dov, effectively breaching the ceasefire that went into effect on November 26.
Har Dov is located in the mountainous border region of Israel and Lebanon.
The message published on X said that the projectiles fell onto open areas and no injuries were reported.
A U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement between Hezbollah and Israel went into effect last week. It came after months of Israeli attacks in Lebanon that wiped out much of the group's top leadership.
Monday's attack is the first time that Hezbollah has violated the agreement but Lebanon's government claims that Israel has already violated it dozens of times, the Associated Press reported.
Israel launched an airstrike on a southern Lebanese border village on Sunday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported.
