Israeli officials plan to meet Tuesday to consider a ceasefire with Hezbollah and the U.S. has told Lebanon to expect the peace deal will be announced soon, according to a report Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet plans to convene Tuesday to approve the accord, a senior Israeli official told Reuters.

A Lebanese official also said Washington has told Beirut the agreement could be announced "within hours," and Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab said there were "no serious obstacles" left, according to Reuters.

The report came a senior U.S. official told Axios that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to end the conflict that has killed more than 3,500 people in Lebanon and wounded more than 15,000 during more than a year of fighting.

"We think we have a deal. We are on the goal line but we haven't passed it yet. The Israeli cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then," the U.S. official said.

The deal would involve a 60-day transition period in which the Israeli army would pull back, the Lebanese army would redeploy near the border and Hezbollah would withdraw its heavy weapons north of the Litani River, according to Axios.

The draft agreement also provides for the establishment of a US-led committee to oversee implementation, as well as US assurances that Israel can take action against imminent threats if the Lebanese military does not.

Israel bombed Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold on Monday and battles raged in Lebanon's south after the Iran-backed militant group claimed 50 attacks on Israeli targets the day before.

Hezbollah began firing missiles and drones at Israel after Hamas carried out a series of surprise attacks against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, sparking the latest Mideast war.

