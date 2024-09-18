A second round of exploding devices used by Hezbollah has rocked south Lebanon late Wednesday afternoon.

At least one funeral for those killed in the pager explosions Tuesday had reportedly just gotten underway when the latest explosions occurred.

#BREAKING The hand-held radios were purchased by Hezbollah five months ago, around same time as the pagers: security source told Reuters pic.twitter.com/AFaBRXeVwY — Guy Elster (@guyelster) September 18, 2024

Images and videos shared to X (formerly Twitter) show buildings on fire, reportedly caused by exploded communications devices.

⚡️⭕️ Reports now in #Lebanon indicate that new explosions have also occurred in phones, laptops, radios and regular devices.



Many residential buildings are on fire pic.twitter.com/e3zuzcv8Wu — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) September 18, 2024

The devices that exploded appeared to be radios or walkie talkies, although reports are unconfirmed at this time.

Hezbollah radios/walkie talkies are reportedly exploding in Lebanon today. pic.twitter.com/gO0gJ5LfY3 — Aleph א (@no_itsmyturn) September 18, 2024

A security source and witness told Reuters that at least one of the blasts took place near a funeral for one of the Hezbollah members killed in Tuesday's explosions.

Thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah fighters exploded simultaneously Tuesday in Lebanon, injuring more than 2,8000 and killing nine. Israel did not immediately take credit for the attack, however officials have threatened to take heavier action against the group.

This story is developing.