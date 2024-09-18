Lebanon explosions target hezbollah
People gather as fire fighters put out the flames at the scene of a reported device explosion in Saida in southern Lebanon on September 18, 2024. A second wave of device explosions killed three people in Hezbollah strongholds of Lebanon on September 18, raising fears of an all-out war between Israel and the Iran-backed militants. MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images

A second round of exploding devices used by Hezbollah has rocked south Lebanon late Wednesday afternoon.

At least one funeral for those killed in the pager explosions Tuesday had reportedly just gotten underway when the latest explosions occurred.

Images and videos shared to X (formerly Twitter) show buildings on fire, reportedly caused by exploded communications devices.

The devices that exploded appeared to be radios or walkie talkies, although reports are unconfirmed at this time.

A security source and witness told Reuters that at least one of the blasts took place near a funeral for one of the Hezbollah members killed in Tuesday's explosions.

Thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah fighters exploded simultaneously Tuesday in Lebanon, injuring more than 2,8000 and killing nine. Israel did not immediately take credit for the attack, however officials have threatened to take heavier action against the group.

This story is developing.

