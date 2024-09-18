Lebanon Rocked By Second Wave Of Exploding Devices During Funerals For Hezbollah Fighters Killed In First Wave
Funerals for the Hezbollah fighters killed in the first wave of pager explosions Tuesday were reportedly underway when the second wave went off
A second round of exploding devices used by Hezbollah has rocked south Lebanon late Wednesday afternoon.
At least one funeral for those killed in the pager explosions Tuesday had reportedly just gotten underway when the latest explosions occurred.
Images and videos shared to X (formerly Twitter) show buildings on fire, reportedly caused by exploded communications devices.
The devices that exploded appeared to be radios or walkie talkies, although reports are unconfirmed at this time.
A security source and witness told Reuters that at least one of the blasts took place near a funeral for one of the Hezbollah members killed in Tuesday's explosions.
Thousands of pagers used by Hezbollah fighters exploded simultaneously Tuesday in Lebanon, injuring more than 2,8000 and killing nine. Israel did not immediately take credit for the attack, however officials have threatened to take heavier action against the group.
This story is developing.
