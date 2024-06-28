Globally, and in all industries, a sobering reality persists - the pervasive underrepresentation of people of color and women. From boardrooms to factory floors, laboratories to tech hubs, the faces that show often mirror a historical legacy of exclusion and marginalization.

Yet, despite the overwhelming evidence in favor of diversity, the healthcare industry remains entrenched in outdated paradigms, perpetuating systemic biases that impede progress. This is where the narrative of "hidden figures" emerges - a narrative that seeks to amplify the voices and contributions of individuals like Tiffany Tate.

Tiffany Tate, CEO of VALT Technology and the visionary creator of PrepMod. Tate's journey exemplifies the intersection of public health and technology, where her leadership became a beacon of hope during the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic. PrepMod, her brainchild, emerged as a lifeline for healthcare providers, facilitating the administration of millions of vaccinations with efficiency and precision. Ultimately PrepMod was used in 44 states by over 70,000 healthcare providers to record and report COVID vaccinations. PrepMod remains the industry leader in the space. Few people are aware that a black woman created this technology and led the company.

Although some effort has been made to increase diversity and inclusion, many industries continue to be dominated by homogeneity, perpetuating systematic barriers to the advancement of these underrepresented groups. This is especially true in the healthcare and technology industries, where these individuals are frequently overlooked for their contributions. These are the hidden figures whose impact reverberates through the industry yet frequently goes unrecognized. And, within this landscape, the faces 'normally' at the forefront often mirror a singular image - predominantly white and male.

The statistics speak volumes, painting a stark picture of the discrimination plaguing the industry. According to data from 2023, while Black people make up 12.8% of the workforce, they hold only 7% of tech employment positions in the United States. Similarly, women hold a mere 26.7% of tech employment, with men dominating 73.3% of these roles. The implications of this disparity extend far beyond mere demographics; they seep into the fabric of decision-making, innovation, and ultimately, the quality of care provided.

Furthermore, businesses with more diverse teams exhibit superior decision-making capabilities, a quality that directly correlates with financial success.

Reflecting on her trajectory, Tate reminisces about her early aspirations to become a pediatrician, only to pivot towards healthcare administration as she discovered her knack for problem-solving and anticipating issues. Her formative years working in a hospital health clinic ignited a passion for serving underserved families, propelling her toward a career focused on public health and community outreach. Further, Tate's foray into technology was born out of a pressing need to streamline vaccination processes in underserved communities.

However, Tate's ascent in the tech space has not been without its challenges. As a Black woman navigating an industry predominantly dominated by white males, she encounters skepticism and surprise at her achievements. Even the reports state that only 26.7% of women and 8% of Latinx Americans are employed in tech and only 3% of technology executives are black. The pervasive lack of diversity in the tech sector became glaringly evident, prompting Tate to advocate for greater representation and opportunities for women and people of color.