Tottenham manager Thomas Frank enjoyed a "dream" home debut with a 3-0 win over Burnley, while Erling Haaland inspired new-look Manchester City's 4-0 rout of Wolves on the opening weekend of the Premier League season on Saturday.

Frank was seconds away from launching his era in charge with a trophy until a late Paris Saint-Germain revival won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

The former Brentford boss replaced Ange Postecoglou despite the Australian ending Tottenham's 17-year trophy drought by lifting the Europa League last term.

Postecoglou was undone by Tottenham's worst domestic season since 1976-77 as they finished just above the relegation zone in 17th place.

Frank's bid to revive Tottenham's league fortunes got off to the perfect start in north London.

Richarlison made the most of the faith shown in him by Frank as the Brazilian turned in Mohammed Kudus' cross to open the scoring.

The pair combined again on the hour in more spectacular fashion as Richarlison's bicycle kick converted the Ghanaian's delivery.

Brennan Johnson was Tottenham's Europa League final hero with the only goal against Manchester United and he began the new season by racing clear to slot in the third.

"Perfect start or dream start. A good performance against a difficult opponent. I will just enjoy it and I hope the players, the club and the fans enjoy it because that is important," Frank said.

At Molineux, Pep Guardiola unveiled his City revamp as he bids to bounce back from last season's third-place finish.

City's failure to defend the title after winning it for the previous four seasons has prompted a major overhaul from Guardiola.

Despite Haaland's double, it was new signing Tijjani Reijnders who stole the show with a hand in all of City's first three goals.

"We knew he is a top signing for the coming years for City," said Guardiola on Reijnders outstanding Premier League debut after a GBP46.5 million move from AC Milan.

"Of course we have changed after last season with many injuries and problems - fresh energy this season."

Reijnders stroked in his first City goal in between two predatory finishes from Haaland.

Another City new boy Rayan Cherki, lured from Lyon in the summer, rounded off the scoring.

For the past two seasons, all three promoted teams have gone down.

Sunderland made the perfect start to attempting to buck that trend with a 3-0 victory over West Ham.

Former Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka is among pool of new signings attracted to the Stadium of Light.

But it was three players key to their promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2017 who scored.

Eliezer Mayenda's looping header gave the Black Cats lift off on the hour mark.

Centre-back Dan Ballard headed in the second before Wilson Isidor rounded off a huge win in stoppage time.

Newcastle missed the wantaway Alexander Isak as they failed to find the breakthrough against 10-man Aston Villa in a 0-0 draw at Villa Park.

The Magpies were the dominant side even before Ezri Konsa's red card for bringing down Antony Gordon 24 minutes from time.

Isak had not been involved during Newcastle's pre-season as he appears determined to force through a move to Liverpool, who reportedly saw a GBP110 million ($149 million) offer for the Swedish striker rejected.

The two clubs face off in their next league match at St. James' Park on August 25.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said he wants an end to the saga one way or another.

"From my perspective, you want a resolution quickly. It's taking away the focus of the players and the supporters," said Howe

"We want to be united together. We'd like a resolution, but we're not in control of that."

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz struck in the 96th minute to salvage a 1-1 draw at Brighton after Matt O'Riley's penalty put the Seagulls in front.

Arsenal, top-flight runners-up for the last three seasons, are in action on Sunday when they travel to Manchester United.

Champions Liverpool began their title defence with a 4-2 win against Bournemouth on Friday.