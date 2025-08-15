Stepping foot on Western soil for the first time since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin basked in choreographed pageantry courtesy of Donald Trump -- but awkwardness was not far away.

In made-for-television images, Putin and Trump each flew in their presidential planes to Elmendorf Air Base, the largest US military installation in Alaska that once played a key role in monitoring the Soviet Union.

Trump waited in Air Force One until Putin landed and then waited again for him on the tarmac, clapping as he saw the Russian leader for the first time since 2019, this time under a frigid slate-gray sky.

They then walked toward each other, smiled and shook hands before posing together on a stage that read, "Alaska 2025."

In a highly unusual move, Putin stepped in "The Beast," the ultra-secure US presidential limousine, alongside Trump before they headed into talks that were set to focus on Ukraine.

Putin grinned widely and appeared to joke about his silence to reporters as the two started their meeting in a room which the American hosts emblazoned with words -- written only in English -- "Pursuing Peace."

Putin has curtailed his travel sharply since he sent troops to invade Ukraine, and he faces an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court related to the war.

On Friday, Putin was quickly confronted on the issue as a reporter repeatedly and loudly shouted out to him, "When will you stop killing civilians?"

But Putin did not react -- and his aides ahead of the summit sought to press their message, sometimes in unsubtle ways.

Sergei Lavrov, the veteran Russian foreign minister rarely seen out of a jacket and tie, was photographed arriving ahead of Putin in Alaska in a sweatshirt emblazoned with "CCCP" -- the USSR -- in a reminder of the superpower status that Putin has been striving to recreate.

Senior Russian officials were temporarily relieved from the severe US sanctions in place since the Ukraine invasion, allowing them not just to arrive in the United States but to carry out day-to-day transactions such as withdrawing money from cash machines.

Putin and Trump were not expected to step off the base, but activists held out hope of at least a fleeting protest by posting blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags on roofs that could be in eyesight if either leader stared out of a plane window on their descent.

Protesters also taped signs to lampposts and walls near the downtown convention center where journalists picked up accreditation and the occasional Russian official may have strolled.

One sign, with a portrait of Putin, read, "This war criminal kidnaps children."

With just a week to prepare since Trump announced the summit, Anchorage was strained to capacity with hotels full of prebooked tourists on fishing expeditions and coastal cruises who had no warning that their summer destination would become the focus of global diplomacy.

Russian journalists, unable to secure accommodation, posted disapproving pictures of staying inside a sporting arena, where they slept on cots partitioned off from one another by black curtains.

The US hosts served the Russian journalists a selection of familiar foods -- shashlik meat skewers, grilled fish and, in a common dish for Russians that suddenly could take on another meaning, chicken Kiev.