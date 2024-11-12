A 66-year-old man, Musse Ali, has been charged with murder and attempted murder following a deadly stabbing spree in Walworth, London, on November 10.

According to the Metropolitan Police, there were multiple reports of assaults on East Street, SE17, where they found three victims upon responding.

Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. Two other men were hospitalized with serious injuries, with officials listing one man in critical condition.

Ali was arrested and his scheduled court date is November 12.

While law enforcement have ruled out terrorism as a motive, they are still unclear as to what set off the attacks.

Witnesses or anyone with information are urged to contact the police at 101 or message @MetCC on X and use the reference code, 2690/10Nov.