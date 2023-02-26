KEY POINTS Police believe that Abby Choi's former father-in-law planned the horrifying murder

Choi was a young catwalker who had appeared on the cover of Vogue

Police found her legs inside the refrigerator of a suburban Hong Kong home

A 28-year-old fashion model in Hong Kong has been dismembered, and her former husband and in-laws have been arrested in connection to her murder.

Police discovered parts of the dismembered body of Abby Choi, a young catwalker who had appeared on the cover of Vogue, inside a suburban Hong Kong home Friday, two days after she was reported missing, CNN reported.

Authorities believe that Choi's former father-in-law planned the horrifying murder.

A meat slicer, an electric saw, some clothing, Choi's ID card and credit cards, were discovered along with pieces of her body at the unit in the village of Lung Mei, half an hour from the city, according to Police Superintendent Alan Chung.

Police found Choi's legs inside the refrigerator of the home, which was being rented by the influencer's former father-in-law, who is a cop, The Sun reported.

Human tissue placed in pots of soup was also found in the unit. Choi's head, torso and hands have still not been discovered.

The rising model's ex-husband Alex Kwong, his parents and his older brother were all detained after a city-wide search, according to the South China Morning Post.

Kwong was arrested on the waterfront in Tung Chung Saturday after he allegedly attempted to flee in a speedboat.

An unnamed source told the South China Morning Post that Choi's former father-in-law was allegedly the mastermind of the killing. Police have described it as "premeditated" and "well-planned."

The former model, who was on the cover of fashion magazine L'Officiel Monaco this month, allegedly had disagreements with her ex-husband and his family over a $12 million property that she had planned to sell.

"Some people" were reportedly not happy with how the victim handled her financial assets, Chung said.

Choi was last seen alive Tuesday in Tai Po, which is a short drive from the house where her remains were discovered.

The apartment where some of the victim's body parts were found had been rented by her father-in-law a few weeks earlier.

"Police also have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously," Chung was quoted as saying by The Sun. "Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves and masks."

Choi leaves behind a son and a daughter from her ex-husband, and they will be placed in the care of the model's mother, police said.