KEY POINTS Faleena Hopkins was nabbed on Jan. 27 after a high-speed chase with cops

She was released from Teton County Jail on Jan. 30

No one has seen or heard from her since then, according to her friends

Faleena Hopkins, a romance novelist from Wyoming with more than 50 literary pieces to her name, has reportedly been missing since she was released from a state jail.

The 52-year-old author, who is primarily based in Seattle, Washington, was arrested on Jan. 27 after getting involved in a 24-mile high-speed chase with cops at Grand Teton National Park, which only ended when authorities spread out spike strips along the roadway to deflate her tires, New York Post reported.

She was charged with stopping or parking on the roadway, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving in excess of the posted speed limit.

Now her friends have raised an alarm that no one has seen or heard from the author since she was released from Teton County Jail on Jan. 30, according to The Jackson Hole Daily.

Hopkins, who has more than 50 titles listed to her credit on Amazon, has since been featured on the missing person's list on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigations website. She was reported missing from Jackson.

She is described as a "white female, approximately 5'7", 135 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair" on the website. She also has an infinity sign on her left wrist and the phrase "Follow All Instincts" on her right. A lion's face is on her shoulder, and a hummingbird is on her right ankle.

Those with details of Hopkins' whereabouts are urged to contact the Jackson Police Department in Wyoming at (307) 733-1430 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.

Hopkins, who penned the explicit "Cocker Brother" romance series, had infamously tried to trademark the word "cocky," which was initially granted but was later rebuked after she started to take action against other authors who wanted to use the word, Vox reported.

She also excelled at film direction and stand-up comedy apart from writing, according to her IMDB profile. Her movie "Just One More Kiss" was named the Best Feature Film at the Big Apple Film Festival in 2019, as per the website.

Hopkins is still due for an arraignment, which is set to take place on Feb. 28.