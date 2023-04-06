KEY POINTS The OHCHR recorded 22,607 civilian casualties in Ukraine

UNICEF provides critical assistance to Ukrainian children affected by the war

Ukrainian children continue to suffer from the ongoing war Russia raised against Kyiv over a year ago, a recent UN report showed.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 22,607 civilian casualties in the Eastern European country. Over 8,400 were killed, while 14,156 were injured.

In March alone, 765 casualties -- 178 killed and 587 injured -- were recorded in Ukraine from wide area explosives and explosive remnants of war.

The number of children casualties is the most worrisome.

United Nations Children's Fund Executive Director Catherine Russell said at least 501 Ukrainian children have been killed since the war began. Nearly 1,000 have been injured "with wounds and scars -- both visible and invisible -- that could last for life."

"Every child, no matter where they live, deserves to grow up in a peaceful environment. No child should experience a childhood scarred by violence and fear," Russell said.

Another tragic milestone for Ukraine's children and families.



Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, at least 501 children have been killed.



This is just the UN verified number. The real figure is likely far higher, and the toll on families affected is unimaginable. — Catherine Russell (@unicefchief) April 3, 2023

She added that UNICEF is helping these children by providing critical assistance such as psychosocial care and support.

The OHCHR, however, noted that actual figures are considerably higher as data from locations where intense hostilities are happening could be delayed.

"This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties," the OHCHR said in its report.

Aside from casualties, reports claim Moscow forces are transferring Ukrainian children to Russia.

A November 2022 report by Amnesty International noted an 11-year-old boy who was separated from his mother after being captured and detained by Russian forces in Mariupol.

"They took my mom to another tent. She was being questioned ... They told me I was going to be taken away from my mom ... I was shocked ... They didn't say anything about where my mom was going ... I have not heard from her since," the boy said.

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest against Russian President Vladimir Putin and children's rights commissioner Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova over alleged war crimes involving unlawful deportation and transfer of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Under the Rome Statute, forced deportation of populations is a crime.