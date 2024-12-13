Stanley has issued a massive recall of 2.6 million of its iconic stainless steel travel mugs in the U.S. due to concerns over loose tops that have caused dozens of burn injuries.

The recall includes all Stanley Switchback and Trigger Action mugs sold between June 2016 and December 2024.

The impacted models include 12- and 16-ounce Switchback models and 12-, 16-, and 20-ounce Trigger Action cups—all manufactured in China, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reported

The CPSC claims that the recall was initiated because of reports that the mug lids were coming off while being used, leading to 91 accidents worldwide, 38 of which involved burn injuries, and 11 of which required medical care.

The mug's lid reportedly shrunk "when exposed to heat and torque" which caused "the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard," the CPSC said on Thursday.

"At Stanley 1913, we are committed to constant improvement and are focused on creating quality products that are built for life," said the company, which is based in Seattle.

The CPSC is advising customers to "immediately stop using the recalled travel mugs and contact Stanley to receive a free replacement lid, including shipping" to address the issue.

The mugs were being sold at top retailers like Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Target, priced between $20 and $50, depending on the model. The mugs come in a variety of different colors including white, black and green, the agency said.

Consumers should check the below product identification numbers printed at the bottom of the mugs to ascertain whether their product qualifies for replacement lids.

Over the past two years, Stanley cups have gained enormous popularity and trendiness, causing a flurry of demand, mayhem, and even controversy.

Stanley, which has been in the business for over 100 years, underwent a brand overhaul in 2020 to target women customers, according to a report on CNN.

The company soon launched new drinkware in a limitless array of colors and designs and marketed it through influencers on social media.

The network of trust and recommendation creates buzz, Charles Lindsey, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Buffalo School of Management, told CNN.