India and Bangladesh have launched three development projects to "strengthen connectivity and energy security in the region."

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurated two new railway links and a thermal plant unit via video conferencing Wednesday amid anti-government protests in Dhaka.

The India-assisted projects include the Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link, the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line, and Unit–II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

New Delhi has extended a grant assistance of around $47.1 million for the Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link project, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. India has also extended a concessional line of credit with a total project cost of $388.92 million for the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project.

As for the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant, which will come up in Rampal in Bangladesh, India has extended a concessional financing scheme loan of $1.6 billion.

"These projects will strengthen connectivity and energy security in the region," the ministry said.

Modi said the India-Bangladesh ties are reaching new heights.

"It is a matter of joy that once again we have connected to celebrate the success of India-Bangladesh cooperation. Our relations are reaching new heights continuously. The work we have done together in the last nine years was not done even in the decades before this," Modi said.

"The joint inauguration of these important projects manifests the firm friendship and collaboration between our two friendly countries. I would like to thank PM Modi for the warm hospitality during my visit in September 2023 to attend the G20 Summit," Prime Minister Hasina noted.

The inauguration of the projects took place as Bangladesh saw widespread protests from opposition supporters demanding Hasina's resignation.

At least two people were killed and dozens of others injured after police clashed with opposition supporters Tuesday. The protesters blocked roads and demanded the handover of power to a nonpartisan caretaker government to oversee elections next year.

Hasina, who came to power in 2009, rejected a caretaker government and refused to have a dialogue with the country's main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which called for three days of planned protests starting Tuesday.