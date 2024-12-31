A man in Mumbai allegedly poured gasoline on his wife and set her on fire, angered by the victim giving birth to their third daughter, police said.

Kundlik Uttam Kale, 32, reportedly killed his wife, Maina, on Thursday night, the Press Trust of India reported.

Police stated that Kale often taunted and argued with Maina over the fact that she had given birth to three daughters. Following one such argument, he allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze.

Maina ran out of the house screaming, where neighbors attempted to extinguish the flames. However, she sustained severe burns and succumbed to her injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

Kale has been arrested and charged with murder, according to officials from Gangakhed police station.