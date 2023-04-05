KEY POINTS Jennifer Gates bought a penthouse apartment in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood earlier this year for $51 million

The property is 8,900 square feet and has a 3,400 square-foot outdoor space

The apartment building has been home to many celebrities, including Meg Ryan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Jennifer Gates — the eldest daughter of centibillionaire Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates — purchased a massive penthouse in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood earlier this year for a whopping $51 million, according to reports.

Gates, 26, purchased the New York City home through a Seattle-based trust last month, the New York Post reported.

It was previously owned by Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who lived in the home for nearly six years before selling it to a different Seattle-based trust in November 2021 for $49.5 million, according to the outlet.

Located at 443 Greenwich St., the penthouse is 8,900 square feet and boasts a 3,400-square-foot outdoor space with a plunge pool and outdoor seating, making it the largest residence in the building of 53 apartments.

Though the three-level penthouse is much smaller compared to the $125 million tech-laden mansion the Stanford University graduate and her siblings Phoebe and Rory grew up in, it's definitely enough to fit a family of three, having six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two powder rooms and 20-foot-high ceilings, according to CNBC.

Gates and her husband, Olympic equestrian Nayel Nassar, welcomed their first child together in March. They expanded their family nearly two years after they tied the knot at her horse farm in Westchester County, New York. The $16 million property was gifted to her by her parents after she graduated from Stanford University in 2018.

Gates' new penthouse offers enough privacy for her family, most notably when going in and out of the building, as it has access to its own elevator and private elevator bank and comes with two parking spaces out of the building's 15 spots.

It features pine beams, restored windows, a chef's kitchen, a wet bar and a gas fireplace.

Dubbed the building's "crown jewel," the penthouse apartment also includes multiple terraces that provide a perfect view of the New York City landscape.

Aside from the home's notable features, the building itself boasts a 70-foot indoor pool, a gym, yoga rooms, a kid's playroom, a room for bike storage and wine storage, an interior courtyard and a common outdoor area on the roof.

The building is a well-known property that has been home to many celebrities, including Meg Ryan, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, a representative of CetraRuddy, the architecture firm that designed the building, told CNBC.

The award-winning firm's principal Theresa Genovese told the outlet that the design of the building allows its residents to have "privacy" but also gives them the opportunity to "take advantage of the views on the exterior and interior of the building." She added that the apartments having a lot of natural light has contributed to their popularity.

"It's almost like an oasis up there as well. There are a lot of different choices, so I can see why people find it alluring to buy a unit in the building," Genovese said.