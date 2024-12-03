A group of international drug smugglers was using Elon Musk's satellites to coordinate their meth shipments, police in India reported.

The Myanmar smugglers connected their cell phones to Musk's Starlink satellites, allowing them to create hotspots and better navigate the Indian waters, Reuters reported.

Their boat, along with $4.25 billion worth of meth, were discovered by police near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking the biggest drug bust in the island's history.

Six Myanmar citizens were arrested, according to Reuters, and police plan to work with Starlink to determine who bought the device when and to access its usage history.

Hargobinder S. Dhaliwal, a top Andaman islands police officer who is handling the case, added that the incident is especially alarming since Starlink has yet to launch in India, so it marks the first instance in which the satellites were used to navigate and reach Indian waters.

Starlink is currently lobbying to be added to India's satellite spectrum.

Originally published by Latin Times