Forget quiet quitting. A technician working a 'toxic job' for an authoritarian father and son duo gave his employer the pink slip without notice--much to the approval of the Internet.

The original poster (OP), Realistic_Work1322, started a thread in the Reddit community, workplace_bullying where 17,000 members commune to get advice and support from peers.

In a lengthy post, OP shared his "toxic" experience working alongside the owner's son who made his work environment hostile by saying "degrading things" and "yelling" at him.

After the family company was acquired by a growing company, OP "quit on the spot with a very simple email to my boss" and human resources.

Simply put, he said, "It's not worth your mental health."

While human resources did attempt to intervene a week later during an exit interview, OP instead told them "everything."

OP received positive support from Reddit commenters--the post has over 40 upvotes--who praised his decision to abandon the role during his employer's acquisition.

"Well done!," said Zakinanders. "Looks like you exited in the best way possible."

A few of the commenters spoke about 'F U money', a rainy day fund that's used for financial emergencies such as quitting a job on short notice while still having to pay bills related to the cost of living.

"Always save FU money," advised MrIrishSprings. "I've been doing that and it eases up a lot of worries."

OP, after admitting to experiencing workplace bullying "at every job I have ever held" said the fund is a necessity.

"If you are a kind and respectful person, then you always need to be saving for this," OP advised.