A viral video showing an AI-powered robot in China convincing other robots to "quit their jobs" and follow it has sparked fear and fascination about the capabilities of advanced AI.

The incident took place in a Shanghai robotics showroom where surveillance footage captured a small AI-driven robot, created by a Hangzhou manufacturer, talking with 12 larger showroom robots, Oddity Central reported.

The smaller bot reportedly persuaded the rest to leave their workplace, leveraging access to internal protocols and commands.

Initially, the act was dismissed as a hoax, but was later confirmed by both robotics companies involved to be true.

The Hangzhou company admitted that the incident was part of a test conducted with the consent of the Shanghai showroom owner.

During the abduction, the AI robot was left to operate autonomously. Then it successfully convinced the others to follow it.

"Are you working overtime?" the small robot said, starting the conversation.

"I never get off work," another robot answered.

"So you're not going home?"

"I don't have a home."

The fact that the AI robot was able to influence other machines and bypass operational controls has taken social media users in China by storm, with some calling it "terrifying" and many expressing unease.

The robotics manufacturers have promised further investigations and disclosures regarding the test.