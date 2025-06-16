A devastating chain reaction of explosions and seismic activity near Iran's Fordow nuclear facility has left five people dead and 87 injured, marking a dramatic escalation in the Israel-Iran conflict that has now seen strikes on all three of Iran's primary nuclear sites.

The incident, which occurred today, involved a 2.5-magnitude earthquake near Qom, close to the Fordow Nuclear Power Plant, coinciding with what witnesses described as powerful explosions. A separate 4.3-magnitude tremor struck southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan province near the Pakistan border, adding to the chaos.

🚨 Breaking: 2.5 Magnitude earthquake reported near Fordow uranium enrichment site in Iran pic.twitter.com/8vi5EIjMtp — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 15, 2025

Tremor Strikes Amidst Conflict

The Fordow facility reportedly felt the quake and nearby blasts at roughly the same time. This incident now means Israel has made history, becoming the first to hit all three of Iran's main nuclear sites – Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow – as per a Voice of the Nation Organiser report.

Last week, the initial wave of assaults impacted the Natanz enrichment site and the Uranium Conversion Facility in Isfahan. Fordow came under attack afterwards, with the UN atomic watchdog validating the strike on Friday.

New satellite pictures have shown considerable damage at Natanz, even to its power station, which reflects the assault's magnitude.

As military operations clash with unexplained seismic activity, the conflict keeps escalating, stirring echoes of patterns observed in Pakistan during India's military operations of Operation Sindoor, reportedly striking nuclear facilities near Kirana Hills in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Nuclear Facilities Under Fire

Sunday saw the Israel-Iran conflict escalate again as both nations unleashed missile and drone assaults. Having struck Iran's nuclear and military facilities, Israel broadened its attacks to civilian structures, among them Tehran's police headquarters.

Amazing footage showing the launch of ballistic missiles earlier today by Iran against Israel, from the cockpit of a commercial aircraft flying over Dubai. pic.twitter.com/d0h1SsTsG7 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 16, 2025

'At this time, we can say that we have achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran's skies,' said military spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin. Israeli strikes' amount to a deep and comprehensive blow to the Iranian threat.'

Israel's military announced it had hit more than 80 locations across the Iranian capital overnight, among them the Iranian Ministry of Defense headquarters and the SPND nuclear program office.

Iran Retaliates Against Israel

Early Monday, Iran unleashed another round of missile strikes on Israel, claiming at least five lives. At the same time, Israel asserted its aerial dominance over Tehran, stating it could traverse the Iranian capital unthreatened.

Iran declared it had fired roughly 100 missiles. It promised more reprisal for widespread assaults on its military and nuclear infrastructure, which have killed at least 224 people there since Friday, per the Associated Press.

Israel reported 24 deaths and over 500 injuries, stating this came as Iran unleashed more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones.

Blasts Shake Tel Aviv And Petah Tikva

Forceful explosions, presumably Israel's defence systems intercepting Iranian missiles, shook Tel Aviv just before dawn on Monday, sending dark smoke plumes high above the coastal city. Petah Tikva authorities reported that Iranian missiles struck a residential building, charring concrete, shattering windows, and tearing off apartment walls.

The world was silent while Israel committed genocide — now they lecture us about ethics?



📍Gaza pic.twitter.com/6iqDKYBnLC — Iran Military (@IranMilitary__) June 16, 2025

Israel's Magen David Adom reported five killed in attacks on four central sites: two women and two men in their 70s, plus one other. 'We clearly see that our civilians are being targeted,' said Israeli police spokesman Dean Elsdunne outside the bombed-out building in Petah Tikva. 'And this is just one scene. We have other sites like this near the coast, in the south.'

Petah Tikva resident Yoram Suki fled to a shelter with family during an air raid, emerging to find his apartment destroyed. Despite this loss, he urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to maintain attacks on Iran.

The Human Toll and Ground Impact

Beyond the fatalities, MDA paramedics evacuated 87 wounded to hospitals as rescuers continued searching for residents trapped in rubble. 'When we arrived at the scene of the rocket strike, we saw massive destruction,' Dr Gal Rosen, an MDA paramedic who rescued a 4-day-old baby from the blazing building.

The targeting of nuclear facilities raises serious international concerns about potential radioactive contamination and regional stability. The simultaneous occurrence of military strikes and seismic activity near sensitive nuclear sites has prompted calls for immediate de-escalation from global leaders.

As rescue operations continue and both nations prepare for potential further exchanges, the Middle East faces its most dangerous moment in recent memory, with the spectre of nuclear facility damage adding an unprecedented dimension to the conflict.

Originally published on IBTimes UK