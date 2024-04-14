Iranian state media reported Sunday that several Iranian airports, including Tehran's Imam Khomeini International, have canceled flights until Monday, following Iran's overnight attack on Israel, as tensions continue to rise in the region, Al Arabiya News reported.

Iran launched numerous drones and missiles at Israel overnight, retaliating against Israel's bombing of its consulate in Syria on April 1. The exchange has heightened concerns over potential Israeli retaliation against Tehran.

The executive of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport confirmed the suspension of all flights until 6 a.m. (0230 GMT) in accordance with Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announcement.

Additionally, domestic flights from Tehran's Mehrabad Airport and airports in Shiraz, Isfahan, Bushehr, Kerman, Ilam, and Sanandaj have been halted until Monday morning, with western airspace off-limits to flights.

Iran's Airports and Air Navigation Company announced the extension of Notam number 1135 issued by Tehran Mehrabad International Airport until 12:00 pm on Sunday, with all flights canceled until then, Islamic Republic News Agency reported. This follows the earlier issuance of NOTAM number 1135 by Tehran Mehrabad International Airport, canceling flights from 2:30 am to 7:30 am on Sunday.

Amid the escalating tensions, major airlines across the Middle East have responded by canceling some flights and rerouting others.