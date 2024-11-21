Ahoo Daryaei, an Iranian student who drew global attention in November after she was arrested for removing her clothes in protest of being assaulted for incorrectly wearing her hijab, will not face charges after she was deemed mentally ill.

"Considering that she was sent to the hospital, and it was found that she was ill, she was handed over to her family... and no judicial case has been filed against her," judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on Tuesday, according to reporting by the BBC.

The protest, which occurred on Nov. 2 at Tehran's Islamic Azad University, was in response to a security guard reprimanding Daryaei for not wearing her hijab correctly.

During the altercation, she stripped down to her undergarments and meandered around campus before she was pushed into a vehicle and taken away by law enforcement officers.

Iranian authorities said Daryaei was "sick" and took her to a psychiatric ward, according to the BBC, a seemingly common outcome for women who refuse to adhere to the dress law.

