An Iranian woman disrobed in an act of protest following a reported aggressive confrontation with law enforcement, who initially stopped her as she was not wearing a proper headscarf.

A viral video filmed on the campus of Tehran's Islamic Azad University depicts the woman sitting in the courtyard of the institution's Science and Research Branch in nothing but her underwear. She reportedly stripped after a violent confrontation with Iran's Basij force, a paramilitary force consisting of volunteers, in which they ripped her clothing, as reported by Iran International.

In the viral footage, the woman can be seen walking down the sidewalk before apparently being confronted by law enforcement a second time, becoming surrounded before being pushed into a vehicle. She allegedly sustained a head injury during her arrest which caused bleeding, reported Iran International.

"Following an indecent act by a student at the Science and Research Branch of the university, campus security intervened and handed the individual over to law enforcement authorities," Director General of Public Relations at Islamic Azad University Amir Mahjoub wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "The motives and underlying reasons for the student's actions are currently under investigation."

Following her arrest, the woman was taken to a police station and then committed into a psychiatric hospital, Iranian newspaper Farhikhtegan reported on Telegram. Iranian law enforcement is known to confine protestors within psychiatric facilities, justifying this by stating that their actions were caused by mental health issues they struggled with.

Women's rights took center stage in Iran in 2022 after the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who mysteriously died in police custody after being arrested for improper hijab. This resulted in the formation of the Woman, Life, Freedom movement, advocating for equality within Iran. However, the country's Islamic Republic Law Enforcement Command has continued to crack down on women by releasing legislation such as Project Noor, where the presence of Basij paramilitary units and plainclothes officers in public spaces is increased.

Activists and women's rights advocates have addressed the situation, expressing concern for the woman's wellbeing and calling for her release from police custody.

"Iran's authorities must immediately & unconditionally release the university student who was violently arrested on 2 Nov. after she removed her clothes in protest against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University," wrote Amnesty Iran on X.

"Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture & other ill-treatment & ensure access to family & lawyer. Allegations of beatings & sexual violence against her during arrest need independent & impartial investigations. Those responsible must [be] held to account," Amnesty Iran continued.

Originally published by Latin Times.